CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officer and local photographer to teamed up locate trespassers on Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary.

Credit: SCDNR Game Wardens

According to SCDNR, Region 4 officer Austin Benton received a call about trespassers on Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary while on patrol in Charleston Harbor.

Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary is closed from March 15 through October 15 to protect the coastal bird nests.

The call came from a concerned citizen and local photographer who saw individuals walking on the island.

SCDNR says the island is marked with signs that read “island closed,” “no landing,” and “do not come ashore.”

By the time Officer Benton reached the harbor, the trespassers had left.

Photos from the local photographer captured the family and their boat.

Officer Benton was able to track down a home address from the boat registration and issue a fine.

“Seabird sanctuaries provide valuable habitat for colonial nesting seabirds and disturbance from humans walking on nesting grounds can cause death or abandonment of entire nesting colonies,” Officer Benton says.

You can report violations anonymously to the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-922-5431.