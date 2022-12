NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will host a hiring event for imaging specialists on Thursday.

A hiring event for radiology, CT, MRI, ultrasound, and mammography technologist positions will take place at Trident Medical Center on January 5.

The hiring event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Trident Medical Center cafeteria, 9330 Medical Plaza Dr., Charleston, SC 29406.

For more information go to careers.hcahealthcare.com.