JAMES ISLAND S.C. (WCBD)–More safety measures could be coming to Woodland Shores Road after pressure from community members.

Residents have long been advocating for more safety measures along Woodland Shores Road.

“People continue to go down this road excessively fast. As you know, there are no sidewalks here. Kids get off and on busses to get back to their homes, and people are strolling, and then bikes and walkers have to take their lives into their hands frankly every time they’re out there, said Adam Friend, a Woodland Shore advocate.

One resident says he had to add a gate to his yard to allow his kids to play freely because he fears what could happen if his children are too close to the roadway.

“I have a five-year-old and eight-year-old, and you can see we’re getting a fence put up in our front yard, and that’s not so we can’t see the road, that’s so my children can’t run into it,” said Joel Harriga, a resident in the community.

In June of 2023, Jennifer Drummond was left hospitalized after a hit-and-run. After that event, residents started a petition asking the Charleston County Council to act.

The petition received overwhelming support, and Charleston County Council could soon make the changes.

“We want to make sure that those roads are safe, especially the roads that people live on, and woodland Shores is an older neighborhood, and folks move there with the anticipation of it being a neighborhood, not just a cut-through, and so we want to make sure that residents are protected that was so hopefully this will reduce any other incidents of speeding and accidents in that area,” said Jenny Honeycutt, Charleston County councilwoman.

The Charleston County council will vote on the changes on January 30.