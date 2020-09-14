In-person classes resume on Monday at the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston students will return to campus on Monday for in-person and hybrid classes.

Over the weekend, the college welcomed more than 2-thousand students back to campus for move-in. The process will continue on Monday for those who didn’t feel comfortable doing so over the weekend.

As students head back to the classroom on Monday, College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu said there are several protocols in place in an effort to keep students safe amid the pandemic.

Students are required at all times to wear a mask while on campus, and the College will provide two reusable masks to all students. Social distancing while on campus will also be strictly enforced. There are traffic flow markers throughout each building and each classroom is configured to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

President Hsu said the College is prepared in the event of an outbreak.

“So we have a protocol where we would quarantine and isolate students,” President Hsu said. “We’ve put aside rooms for that. We’re doing contact tracing.”

The College will also be conducting random voluntary testing for students and staff.

President Hsu said the College is working with the community to ensure the safety of students and neighbors.

He said they’ve learned a lot from how other colleges and universities across the nation have addressed the back to school process. One of the big takeaways, according to President Hsu, is that what happens on the weekends is what can create an issue.

President Hsu said he realizes neighbors in the surrounding community might have some concerns about students returning to campus, but that those concerns are important to the College.

“We will work closely with city government and our neighborhood association partners to make sure that we keep our community safe,” said President Hsu.

President Hsu said the consequences range from a warning to possible suspension for students who do not follow the College of Charleston’s Code of Conduct.