FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The community is invited to celebrate the first night of Chanukah on Sunday night with a menorah lighting at Folly River Park.

The City of Folly Beach will host its inaugural Chanukah celebration on December 18 at 7:30 p.m.

After the menorah lighting officials will take the party inside for an evening of live music and refreshments.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin will attend.