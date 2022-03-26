CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Epitome of Epilepsy held their inaugural Jewels of Epilepsy Walk this Saturday in Downtown Charleston in bringing awareness and building a community around the disorder.

The Jewels of Epilepsy Walk was held at Hampton Park to rally people together who have been affected by the disease that is known to cause seizures in children and young adults.

News 2 spoke with the founder of Epitome of Epilepsy, Jenvon Cherry who lives with Epilepsy herself.

“For me, I started speaking about it because I looked around and didn’t see a lot of people that look like me,” Cherry said.

Cherry also mentioned that the African American community has the most percentage of people who die from Sudden Expect Death Syndrome.

“I wanted to make an organization where I can talk about my disability, not feel ashamed, but actually feel a love from a community that knows exactly what I’m going through.”

On November 19, Epitome of Epilepsy is will hold its gala at Crown Plaza where they will honor trailblazers in the Epilepsy community.

Donations to the organization can be made at www.epitomeofepilepsy.org to support their upcoming health fair and gala.