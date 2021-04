A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III begins to land on the flightline at Fort Campbell, KY, Oct. 6, 2016. Joint Base Charleston C-17 Globemaster III’s evacuated to Fort Campbell so they can continue their mission of rapid global mobility during Hurricane Matthew. Due to Hurricane Matthew, a Limited Evacuation Order of South Carolina Hurricane Evacuation Zones has been issued by the Commander, Joint Base Charleston. All Joint Base personnel are expected to evacuate the area and will return once damage has been assessed and it’s safe to return. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook)

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Friday night released a statement regarding an earlier ‘incident’ involving a JBC aircraft.

The release, which provided few details, acknowledged that an incident occurred Friday afternoon and is being investigated.

JBC said that there were no injuries at the scene.

News 2 has reached out for additional information.