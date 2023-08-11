CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Expect another hot and humid day Friday with highs in the low- to mid-90s.

But there is a higher risk for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening that could become severe with a threat of wind damage.

Storm Team 2 is watching a cluster of storms that will enter South Carolina on Friday before sweeping across the Lowcountry later in the day.

The greatest threat with these storms will be heavy rain and plenty of lightning. “There is a risk that one or two of these storms could briefly become severe, giving us a risk of some wind damage,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Forecasters expect to see the bulk of these storms move through the area between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Track storms, monitor temperatures, and view live radar with the Storm Team 2 weather app.