CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is cracking down on dangerous driving in the Lowcountry by heightening law enforcement presence in two counties this week.

Motorists can expect to see additional troopers and police along I-26 on Friday, May19 and Saturday, May 20, according to SCDPS.

Officials said the enforcement area will be located between mile marker 184 and mile marker 216, which stretches between Charleston and Berkeley counties.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work alongside local law enforcement with a special focus on DUI, speed, and aggressive and distracted driving. The State Transport Police will also focus on commercial motor vehicle violations in this area.

The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) operation is part of a multi-agency effort to reduce the number of collisions and fatalities on roads statewide.

There have been 25 traffic fatalities reported in Berkeley County and 18 fatalities reported in Charleston County so far in 2023, according to the SCDPS dashboard.