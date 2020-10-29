Increasing H.O.P.E Financial Training Center celebrates 15 years of service

NORTH CHASRLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Increasing Hope Financial Training Center will celebrate 15 years of service Thursday night with a virtual celebration gala.

The celebration gala will go from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the organization and can be viewed via their Facebook page.

The gala will feature music from a live jazz band and a silent auction for guests. They will be able to bid on unique items from local retailers.

“Its amazing to see something that started at my kitchen table grow to a non proﬁt organization that serves hundreds of families annually and has had a 9 million dollar impact on the community.” says Dorothea Bernique, Executive Director of Increasing H.O.P.E.

News 2’s Octavia Mitchell will serve as the emcee for the gala.

