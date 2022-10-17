CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Americans will be paying more at the pumpkin patch this year as inflation is impacting the Halloween staple.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows pumpkin prices fluctuating by week from the first week of September until now, with the highest price reaching $5.80 during the second week of September. Prices fell slightly but appear to be back on an upward trend.

The following table created by the USDA shows prices of Howden pumpkins, the type typically used for decoration and jack-o-lanterns, throughout 2021 and so far in 2022.

Several factors, all linked to inflation, are causing the spike in pumpkin prices and it starts at the farm.

Legare Farms on John’s Island started growing pumpkins 20 years ago, although the Legare family has been farming there for just under 300 years.

Linda Legare Berry, a part owner of the farm, said they grow around 6,000 pumpkins per year and the cost to do that is rising.

“It has been substantially more expensive,” said Legare Berry. “In that same 20 year time period, pumpkin seed has gone up 840%, fertilizer 730%, and diesel fuel over 300%.”

The farm is losing profits because of the skyrocketing costs.

“We can’t pass all that on to our customers because at some point people are going to decide they don’t need something if it’s too expensive.”

While Legare Berry is hopeful costs will settle in the future, in the meantime she’s getting creative and finding other ways to bring in cash.

“We’re having to make it up in other areas. We’re doing more activities, we started a new thing called painting with goats,” she said.

Another idea she’s considering is hosting more events on the farm.

Fortunately, pumpkins are still high on Americans Halloween wishlists. Legare Berry says they see thousands of customers during the month of October.

“Our crowds seem to grow every year. I think as people move to Charleston and discover us, we get more people out every year.”

It’s not only pumpkins that will impact American’s wallets this year, Thanksgiving dinner is also expected to cost you more.

According to an NBC News article, the following groceries are leading the food price increases over the past 12 months. Margarine is up 44%, flour and prepared flour mixes are up 24.2%, and frozen and refrigerated bakery products like pies, tarts, and turnovers are up 20.4%. While the collective category of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose by 9% compared to September 2021, the price of eggs by itself is up 31% year over year.

Legare Farms also grows Thanksgiving staples like sweet potatoes, and makes pies for Thanksgiving dessert, as well as jams, salsas, and more.

Another problem they’re having is finding jars for their products.

“Not only have the cost of the jars increased by about 30% in the last two years, but there’s been a severe shortage of them. We’re having trouble getting jars to can anything.”

Despite inflation impacting Halloween, Americans are still expected to shell out billions of dollars on the holiday.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) says Halloween spending in 2022 could break the $10.1 billion record set in 2021.

The NRF is anticipating $10.6 billion to be spent on Halloween this year.

While the big picture has a hefty price tag, local farmers are working to keep prices reasonable for consumers, while still making ends meet.

“I wish I could say ‘yes, it will be better a year from now,’ but generally when prices go up, they never come back down,” said Legare Berry.

