Inmate briefly escapes custody during transport Wednesday afternoon

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say an inmate briefly escaped custody while being transported Wednesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were transporting three inmates from the Charleston County Detention Center to Berkeley County for court when the incident happened.

A male inmate was being transported in a front passenger seat, due to a medical reason, when they escaped from the transport van.

We’re told that van came to a stop at a stop sign when the inmate escaped and ran into a nearby residence.

The inmate was quickly apprehended.

