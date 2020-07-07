Inside look at how restaurants are sanitized for COVID-19

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Commercial sanitizing has seen an increase in demand since businesses and restaurants reopened after being closed due to COVID-19.

When restaurants and businesses reopened Todd Barnum, owner of Filta, says they were sanitizing 1 to 2 places a week. Now they are up to 3 to 4 places a day.

“And then we’re beginning to also go into the restaurants on a weekly basis. Some of them are like ‘just come in on Fridays, spray us down, take care of us.’ It’s that extra protection that they like to have,” said Barnum.

The process includes spraying a solution made of peracetic acid, hydrogen peroxide, and water. It takes on average 30 minutes.

“This product kills a wide variety of bacteria and viruses and it’s food safe. Everything we do is food safe and environmentally friendly,” Barnum commented.

Barnum says they sanitize a variety of locations including restaurants, churches, and nursing homes. They are required to wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) when treating a hot spot.

“We did a nursing home a few weeks back. That was a true high-risk hot spot area and so we were in full gear at that time.”

Once a business has been sprayed they will receive a certificate and window sticker proving they are following procedures to reopen.