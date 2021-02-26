Insomnia Cookies to deliver late-night sweets in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When you have a late night hankerin’ for a sweet treat, you’ll soon be in luck!

Provided

Insomnia Cookies will be delivering fresh, warm cookies to the Lowcountry when it opens a new location at 509 King Street next month, fulfilling sweet tooth needs near popular restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment spots on the peninsula.

The store, which offers a wide array of cookies and treats, will be open during the day and deliver late night cookies to the upper King Street area and College of Charleston.

It will be open for retail hours from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and open even later – until 3:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Delivery hours will be from Noon until 1:00 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and noon until 3:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. For a full list of hours, including Sunday’s hours, visit the company’s website insomniacookies.com.

According to a press release, Insomnia Cookies was founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz and has been “feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003.”

Provided

Provided

Provided

Insomnia Cookies has more than 180 locations nationwide. This will be its fourth store in South Carolina.

An official opening date has not been announced but should happen in March. You can visit their website for more information: insomniacookies.com/locations