CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map.

The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.

Information such as whether the distribution site is limited to seniors, whether it requires a photo ID, hours, and more is all available in one central location.

In addition to making it easier for those in need to find food, the map helps officials determine which areas lack access, so more resources can be diverted to those areas.

Now, officials with Charleston’s Health and Wellness Advisory Committee say the map is generating a lot of interest, with hundreds of new donations sites and food pantries wanting to be added.

Click here to access the map.