CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An opening date has been announced for the International African American Museum in Charleston.

The museum’s original opening date, January 21, was delayed over challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls.

“Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls in order to display the most sensitive of items for extended periods of time,” said Dr. Tonya Matthews, President and CEO of the International African American Museum, in a December 2022 statement. “This delay is necessary to ensure that the museum building achieves the conditions necessary to preserve and protect our most sensitive objects, artifacts, and art.”

Charleston city leaders and contractors worked over the past few months to stabilize humidity and temperature levels inside the new building. Those issues are now resolved, and the building will be prepared for its opening on June 27, 2023 — a date that coincides with Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the commemoration of the day in 1865 when 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they had been freed by the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation – nearly two years earlier.

“We’re excited to open IAAM’s doors and showcase the incredible breadth of African American history,” said Dr. Matthews in a news release this week. “IAAM strives not only to provide a space for all visitors to celebrate and connect to this history, to these stories, and to this art, but also to find meaning within their own stories. The African American journey is far longer than the 20 years it took to build this museum and we are humbly proud to step up and play our part in this story. It is time.”

Opening festivities will feature several community events in the days leading up to the launch, including an opening ceremony on June 24.

The International African American Museum is being built at the former site of Gadsden’s Wharf in Charleston – a place where nearly 100,000 enslaved Africans were brought during the international slave trade.

It will include nine core exhibition galleries and a special exhibition gallery, as well as a “floating” gallery that weaves contemporary art throughout the museum, according to the museum.

The highly anticipated museum will allow visitors the opportunity to educate themselves about the “untold story of the African American journey at one of America’s most sacred sites.”

“As this magnificent new museum demonstrates, Charleston isn’t just a city where history happened – it’s a city where history is still being made every day,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “I couldn’t be prouder of this extraordinary achievement, and of all the people who’ve worked so hard over the past two decades to make it a reality.”

After 20 years of planning, construction on the museum began in January 2020. It was slated to open in early 2023.