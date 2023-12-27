CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum (IAAM) offers all visitors free admission on Jan. 1 in honor of Emancipation Day.

IAAM has special Emancipation Day and Watch Night activities and programs on their agenda for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to “celebrate the spirit of freedom, resilience, and the ongoing pursuit of equality embodied by these anniversaries.”

In American history, Emancipation Day was the day the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted, freeing African Americans from slavery.

Free admission to IAAM is made possible with the help of Boeing, and complimentary sponsored admission will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over the weekend, IAAM will also participate in Charleston’s annual Emancipation Day parade.

The museums encourage visitors to reserve time ticket entry on Jan. 1 at iaamuseum.org. Click here to view the weekend itinerary and register for some special programs and events.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and welcome everyone to join us in commemorating both Emancipation Day and Freedom’s Eve. These commemorations symbolize not only the end of a tragic chapter in history but also the resilience and triumph of the African American journey,” said Dr. Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of the International African American Museum. “We are grateful to our sponsors – Boeing and TD Bank – whose unwavering commitment to community impact and inclusive storytelling have made our participation in these celebrations both possible and also accessible to our community.”