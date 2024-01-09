CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum (IAAM) invites educators and students to book a field trip to explore the museum and its cultural history.

IAAM provides curated exhibitions and interactive experiences for visitors to engage and discover African American history and culture.

The museum is a different way for students to understand African American history and culture outside the traditional classroom setting.

All South Carolina public, private, and independent school groups will receive free admission to IAAM, and out-of-state public and accredited schools will receive reduced admission rates.

The self-guided school group tours are 75 minutes and are offered Tuesday through Thursday at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

All field trips need to be scheduled at least a month in advance. Field trips can be booked using a request form submitted here.

IAAM Director of Education, Dr. Felice Knight, says, “The purpose of IAAM’s school field trip program is to support elementary through high school students in their formal academic pursuits by using the power of informal learning at one of our nation’s most inspiring historical and cultural institutions. This initiative reflects IAAM’s dedication to education and its role in shaping informed and respectful future generations.”