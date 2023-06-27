CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From planning to construction and completion, the much-anticipated International African American Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time Tuesday morning.

The museum is filled with exhibits and stories of enslaved Africans and their contributions to the world. It also reclaims the now-sacred ground in which they arrived in America for the first time.

A dedication ceremony led by award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad and a community celebration was held Saturday featuring poets, artists, dignitaries, and those who made the museum reality. Thousands of people gathered in Marion Square for a live simulcast of the dedication and enjoyed live music, food, and fellowship.

While the museum opens to the public for the first time Tuesday, those who have not purchased tickets may have to wait about a week – the next tickets available are for the week of July 4, 2023.

Tickets cost $19.95 for adults and $9.95 for children and seniors. And there are discounts for South Carolina residents and other eligible groups. You’ll also be given a certain time that you can enter the museum to help with crowds.

With much national and international interest in the museum, officials with Charleston’s tourism department said they expect the unique museum and exhibits to be packed for the next several years.

“If you’re interested in going, you should buy tickets before you plan your trip, so you’ll make sure that you can get in,” said Doug Warner, director of Explore Charleston. “They’re going to start out with 500 tickets a day for the first month or so, and then gear up to about a thousand. But if you’re coming to experience the International African American Museum, you do need to plan ahead.”

You can reserve tickets up to December 31st on the museum’s website. The museum opens at 10:00 a.m. and closes at 4:00 p.m.