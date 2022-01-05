Internationally known Lowcountry choir performing at Annual MLK concert

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Concert scheduled for January 15 will feature a popular and internationally acclaimed choir rooted in the Lowcountry.

Lowcountry Voices will be performing at the Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Concert happening on January 15th at St. Matthew Baptist Church in North Charleston.

“We are honored and gratified to return to the performance stage after a two-year hiatus thru the auspices of paying tribute to the many lives lost during this season of the pandemic, as well as to the legacy and memory of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” says Lowcountry Voices Director Nathan L. Nelson. “The choir and musicians are intensely preparing for this concert in anticipation of bringing a highly inspirational evening of music in the authentic African American tradition.

Via Lowcountry Voices

Lowcountry Voices is a diverse, multicultural choir consisting of 60 singers from various religious affiliations, ranging from high school students to seniors and seasoned vocalists.

The MLK concert’s theme is “Remembrance,” and will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by recognizing his sacrifices as well as the sacrifices of those who suffered during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will feature a wide selection of musical genres of hymns, spirituals, classic arrangements, and traditional and contemporary gospel music.

Admission to the concert is free but attendees must present proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times.

Tickets for the concert are available at North Charleston City Hall and the St. Matthew Baptist Church office.

Doors for the concert open at 4 p.m.