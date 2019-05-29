Interstate 26 lane closures set to occur during work on Port Access Road Project

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Work on the Port Access Road Interchange will impact traffic on interstate 26 this week and next week.
Crews are working to place two sets of girders over I-26 westbound. Here is the schedule for SCDOT:
The nights of Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29, 2019
I-26 Westbound, between Exit 219 (Mount Pleasant Street) and Exit 217 (Meeting Street)
• Single lane closures will begin at 7:00 pm.
All closures will be cleared by 6 am the next morning.
The nights of Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4, 2019
I-26 Westbound, between Exit 219 (Mount Pleasant Street) and Exit 217 (Meeting Street)
• Single lane closures will begin at 7:00 pm.
• Dual lane closures will begin as soon as traffic volumes reduce, which could be as early as 8 pm.
All closures will be cleared by 6 am the next morning.
Should the need arise, the dual lane closures could run an additional night on Wednesday, June 5.
Look for barricades, cones, signs and flashing arrows in the Work Zone. Please use caution while driving through the area, or consider utilizing alternate routes. This operation is weather and delivery schedules permitting.