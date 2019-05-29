Interstate 26 lane closures set to occur during work on Port Access Road Project

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Work on the Port Access Road Interchange will impact traffic on interstate 26 this week and next week.

Crews are working to place two sets of girders over I-26 westbound. Here is the schedule for SCDOT:

The nights of Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29, 2019

I-26 Westbound, between Exit 219 (Mount Pleasant Street) and Exit 217 (Meeting Street)

• Single lane closures will begin at 7:00 pm.

All closures will be cleared by 6 am the next morning.

The nights of Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4, 2019

I-26 Westbound, between Exit 219 (Mount Pleasant Street) and Exit 217 (Meeting Street)

• Single lane closures will begin at 7:00 pm.

• Dual lane closures will begin as soon as traffic volumes reduce, which could be as early as 8 pm.

All closures will be cleared by 6 am the next morning.

Should the need arise, the dual lane closures could run an additional night on Wednesday, June 5.