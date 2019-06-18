Interstate 26 lane closures set to occur overnight through Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Construction on the Port Access Road Project is still underway and is expected to impact traffic through Wednesday morning.

Crews are installing girders for two new ramps over I-26 and need to close all westbound and eastbound lanes between Exit 216, Cosgrove Avenue, and Exit 219, Mount Pleasant Street.

Closures will occur during the nights of Monday, June 17; Tuesday, June 18; and Wednesday, June 19.

I-26 Westbound, between Exit 219 (Mount Pleasant St.) and Exit 216 ( Cosgrove Ave.)

• Closure of all lanes and detour to begin at 10:30 pm.

• All closures will be cleared by 5:00 am the next morning.

I-26 Eastbound, between Exit 216B ( Cosgrove Ave.) and Exit 220 (Cypress Ave.)

• Closure of all lanes and detour to begin at 9:30 pm.

• All lane closures will be cleared by 5:00 am the next morning.

If weather or extenuating circumstances impact the erection schedule for June 17-19, the detour will be implemented on June 24-26.

Additional work associated with the girder erection will require the detour again on July 8-10. There will be no closures during the 4th of July week.