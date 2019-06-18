Interstate 26 lane closures set to occur overnight through Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Construction on the Port Access Road Project is still underway and is expected to impact traffic through Wednesday morning.
Crews are installing girders for two new ramps over I-26 and need to close all westbound and eastbound lanes between Exit 216, Cosgrove Avenue, and Exit 219, Mount Pleasant Street.
Closures will occur during the nights of Monday, June 17; Tuesday, June 18; and Wednesday, June 19.
I-26 Westbound, between Exit 219 (Mount Pleasant St.) and Exit 216 (Cosgrove Ave.)
• Closure of all lanes and detour to begin at 10:30 pm.
• All closures will be cleared by 5:00 am the next morning.
I-26 Eastbound, between Exit 216B (Cosgrove Ave.) and Exit 220 (Cypress Ave.)
• Closure of all lanes and detour to begin at 9:30 pm.
• All lane closures will be cleared by 5:00 am the next morning.
If weather or extenuating circumstances impact the erection schedule for June 17-19, the detour will be implemented on June 24-26.
Additional work associated with the girder erection will require the detour again on July 8-10. There will be no closures during the 4th of July week.
Look for barricades, drums, signs and flashing arrows in the Work Zone. Please use caution while driving through the area, or consider utilizing alternate routes.
Detour Routes for Full Closure of I-26 between Exits 216 and 220
To access downtown Charleston from I-26 Eastbound, drivers will be required to exit I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) until it ends at Spruill Avenue, turn right onto Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street on into the city. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.
To access US 17 North to Mount Pleasant from I-26 Eastbound, drivers will be required to exit I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) until it ends at Spruill Avenue, turn right onto Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street and then left onto US 17 North. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.
To access US 17 South to the western side of the Peninsula and West Ashley from I-26 Eastbound, drivers will be required to exit I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) until it ends, turn right onto Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street and then follow the signs to US 17 South. Turn right onto Cypress Street and then left onto I-26 Eastbound to US 17 South. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.
To access I-26 Westbound from Septima Clark Parkway (US 17 North) and the Charleston Peninsula, drivers will be required to Exit at Romney Street (Exit 220A) and follow the signs to Meeting Street. Turn left on Meeting Street westbound, bear right onto Spruill Avenue, and then turn left from Spruill Avenue onto Cosgrove Avenue. Follow sign to get back onto I-26 WB.
To access I-26 Westbound from US 17 South from the Cooper River Bridge, drivers will be required to Exit at Meeting Street (Exit 221B) and turn right onto Meeting Street westbound, bear right onto Spruill Avenue, and then turn left from Spruill Avenue onto Cosgrove Avenue. Follow sign to get back onto I-26 WB.
I-26 Westbound on-ramps from Mount Pleasant Street/Morrison Drive and Rutledge Avenue/Heriot Street will be closed during these closures.