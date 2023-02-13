JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A dog that went missing during a large house fire on Johns Island over the weekend has been located, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a Dunwick Drive home early Sunday morning as flames quickly consumed the two-story structure.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely; One of the family’s two dogs escaped, but another was reported missing.

Fire officials said one of the occupants went back inside the burning residence to search for the missing dog but was pushed out due to heat and smoke. “This occupant was subsequently evaluated for smoke inhalation and then taken to a local hospital out of precaution.

Charleston Fire officials later announced that while investigators were reviewing the scene, they “observed a dog walking around the interior of the home.”

It turned out to be the family’s missing dog.

“She was scared but appeared to be in good health,” officials said. “One of the wonderful neighbors took her to the emergency vet to be checked out!”