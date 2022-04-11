NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening on Rivers Avenue.

Officers responded to Rivers Ave. at N. Boland Circle just after 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had been shot. That person was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told investigators that she saw the suspect vehicle pull up next to the victim’s vehicle and an unknown person got out, approached the victim, and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle.

An employee with the Charleston County Rescue Squad was in the area and stopped to help along with North Charleston Fire. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact the North Charleston Police Department.