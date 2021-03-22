Investigators seeking information on James Island fatal shooting dating back to July 2018

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in solving a homicide dating back to July 2018.

During the early morning hours of July 31st, 2018, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a home off Bradham Road on James Island.

The victim, Cole Vincent Smith, 22, later died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries he received in the shooting.

Police at the time stated the shooting happened during a possible home invasion and said Smith was shot while inside a bedroom around 2:30 a.m.

That case has been ruled a homicide.

If you have any information about this case, you care asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central Detective, or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.