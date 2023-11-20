CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pet Helpers Adoption Center is launching the Barksgiving Day Foster Program, encouraging community members to invite shelter dogs to spend Thanksgiving dinner with them.

Beginning Monday through Wednesday, 11/22, interested fosters staying in the area this Thanksgiving are invited to pick out a dog to take home for Thanksgiving dinner.

All supplies the dog will need overnight, including food, toys, a crate, etc., will be provided to the foster by Pet Helpers.

If you would like more information on the Barksgiving Day program, email fostercare@pethelpers.org

“Shelter life can be stressful and confusing for some dogs, so a few days in a loving home can do wonders for a pet, both emotionally and physically,” states Melissa Susko, Executive Director. “…Our hope is to place each and every one of our dogs with a family for the holiday season. This means they can enjoy zooming around, lounging on the couch, or begging for pet-friendly scraps at the dinner table. After fostering, the feedback we receive is incredibly valuable to our staff as they assess how your furry visitor did in a home environment.”