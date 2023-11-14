ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council is hosting a special workshop Tuesday to discuss a series of community issues.

One of those topics is parking as city leaders are discussing new parking management throughout the beach community.

Isle of Palms city council is interviewing four different vendors to handle parking for the area; they say if they finish the process of selecting a vendor, they’re hoping it will simplify parking across the beach community.

Another item on the agenda is surrounding the plans for a new noise ordinance. City officials expect to hear from the planning commission on a new proposed decibel level for the noise ordinance. The city says they expect this to be one of the longer conversations of Tuesday’s workshop.

News 2 spoke to Isle of Palms City Councilman, Blair Hahn, who says the new noise ordinance level was found through a recent study, and on Tuesday afternoon that new level will be addressed.

“They did experiments with decibel levels in chambers and came up with the current proposed ordinance,” he said. “The workshop is to look at the ordinance, discuss the issues, and see if it needs to be tweaked or if it’s something that should be sent to the full council for a vote,” said Hahn.

City leaders also plan to examine the current short-term rental licenses throughout the area. These are just some of the few items for Tuesday afternoon’s special workshop. It’s set to begin at 5 p.m. at Isle of Palms City Hall.