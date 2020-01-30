IOP city officials ask for resident input on lease renewals and future of marina

Isle of Palms, S.C. (WCBD)— Now is your chance to say what businesses and restaurants you want to see at the city-owned marina on the Isle of Palms.

The city is hosting Community Marina Workshop on Thursday, January 30th for island residents to weigh-in on the future of the area.

The city bought the marina from a private owner in 1999.

Last year, they finished paying it off.

Right now, there are four business licenses at the marina.

Two are up for renewal at the end of the summer— Tidal Wave Watersports and Morgan Creek Grill.

Before making a final decision about renewing those leases, the city wants to know if residents want them to stay or bring in new businesses and restaurants.

“The residents of Isle of Palms own that whole tract of land down there,” IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll said. “I think that the future of the marina really should be what do our residents want us to do, instead of what do nine council members want us to do. I think the decision is too big for nine council members”

The Marina Community Workshop starts 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department.

You can also weigh-in online, click here.