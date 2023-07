ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Beachgoers are filling up the Isle of Palms beaches Tuesday morning to celebrate Independence Day!

According to the Isle of Palms Police Department, parking at the IOP County Park met capacity at 10:30 a.m.

High crowds are expected at Isle of Palms Tuesday after the City of Folly Beach canceled its fireworks show due to high tides.