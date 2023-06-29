Isle of Palms, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms is set to host its 4th of July fireworks celebration on the front beach. Due to an expected abnormally high tide, Folly Beach won’t be holding its firework show this year.

Unlike Folly Beach, Isle of Palms Fire Chief Craig Oliverius said IOP does not shoot their fireworks off from the beach.

“We shoot from an elevated position, from the Sea Cabin’s pier, so that will not affect the pyrotechnics,” said Oliverius.

Isle of Palms police sergeant, Matt Storen, said they expect anywhere from 50,000 to 65,000 people on the island. Due to Folly Beach’s cancelation, this number could be on the higher end.

Isle of Palms said this can lead to more traffic and possibly crowded beaches. Yet the abnormally high tide will also limit space on the beach. Still, Storen said other locations to watch the show are available.

“When the tide does come in though, we are asking people to not be in the dunes it is against the city ordinance to be in the dunes. The Isle of Palms county park will be open, and they will stay open late so that you can watch the firework show from their lawn,” said Storen.

Storen said breaking an ordinance, like walking on the dunes or having alcohol on the beach, could lead to a fine of over $1,000. He says the best piece of advice is the simplest

“Come early, that’s the biggest piece of advice we can give you, come early and get a good parking spot,” said Storen

Isle of Palms leaders said the fireworks show is expected to start at 9 PM and the police department is planning on posting updates throughout the fireworks show.