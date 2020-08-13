Isle of Palms City Council votes to re-open parking along a portion of Palm Blvd

UPDATE: Isle of Palms City Council has voted in favor of re-opening parking on the ocean side of Palm Boulevard from 21st Avenue 40th Avenue.

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C.— Isle of Palms City Council will hold an Emergency Meeting to discuss the State of Emergency on Thursday.

Right now, the State of Emergency is set to expire over the weekend.

Isle of Palms City Council will vote whether to continue with the parking limitations or gradually re-open more parking on the island.

Parking is currently prohibited on Palm Boulevard on both sides and 3rd through 9th avenues.

All municipal lots are capped at 50% capacity. Violators will receive a $100 dollar fine.

Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll says he’s ready to slowly re-open parking, so more people can visit the island.

“What I’d like to see happen is for us to open up Palms Boulevard on the ocean side, from 21st all the way down to 4000 Palm Blvd. I’d like to see us open up 42nd Avenue to 57th Avenue, and I’d like to see us open up the avenues from 3rd to 9th avenue.” Mayor Jimmy Carroll, Isle of Palms

He is unsure if the rest of council will agree on his proposed plan to re-open parking.

During the emergency meeting, IOP city council will also consider lifting the 9 p.m. curfew on live entertainment.

The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. on the IOP City YouTube page or you can access the meeting by clicking here.