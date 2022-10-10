ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials on the Isle of Palms are investigating Monday after the Isle of Palms police chief was injured in an accidental shooting.

According to city officials, Chief Kevin Cornett was cleaning his gun around 3:00 p.m. Monday when the firearm discharged. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his left hand.

The incident happened inside the public safety building.

No one else was injured.

