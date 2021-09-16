IOP Police: Orange flyers claiming ‘no on-street parking’ are not from the city or police department

The Isle of Palms Police Department shared a photo of this fake flyer claiming no parking on streets.

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department says they have been made aware of bogus flyers claiming no on-street parking.

Police say the flyers are being placed in mailboxes or attached to the outside of mailboxes on several streets.

The orange flyer reads “NO on-street parking.” “temporary no on-street parking,” and claim there is a construction zone between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. September 16th through 17th.

Specifically, police say the flyers were discovered in the center of the island by 22nd Avenue.

“These are not official handouts from the City of Isle of Palms or IOPPD,” the department said. “If you see anyone putting flyers out matching these, please call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 so an officer can respond.”

The flyers claim vehicles would be towed at the owner’s expense.