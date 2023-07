ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are responding to a Tuesday night collision involving a vehicle and golf cart.

It happened at Palm Boulevard and 25th Avenue on Isle of Palms.

A witness tells News 2 the car struck the golf cart, which flipped on its side. They said most of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Police are diverting traffic. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.