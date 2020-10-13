IOP VFW Post 3137 pre-taping Veteran’s Day Parade

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 3137 is participating in the Charleston VA Medical Center’s Virtual Veteran’s Day Parade.

The Post will host and pre-tape a parade, which will be submitted to the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). On Veteran’s Day (November 11), the VA will select the best 150 clips to be played on their Facebook Page.

The pretaping is scheduled for Sunday, October 18.

Participants are invited to meet at the Post, located on the Isle of Palms (IOP) at 10:30 a.m. From there, they will proceed to the beach for a short parade.

Comrades in the front row of the parade will carry a banner and American flags will be distributed for everyone else to carry.

Participants should wear their military/VFW gear, and everyone is required to wear face masks.

Those in parade lines will be distanced at arms-length.

Following the parade, the Post will be open.