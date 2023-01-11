NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess hinted at a possible future run for mayor of the city he has sworn to protect and serve.

News 2’s Kevon Dupree caught up with Chief Burgess on Wednesday afternoon as he celebrated five years as police chief for the North Charleston Police Department.

When asked about his future with the city, Chief Burgess said “if the citizens of North Charleston want me to be the mayor, and Mayor Keith Summey does not run, Reggie Burgess will run.”

Burgess, who was named police chief in January 2018, has long worked to build a strong connection between the community and the police department. He is the agency’s 9th police chief since the city’s incorporation in 1972, according to the city.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey was first elected as mayor in 1994. His most recent reelection came in November 2019.

Summey is only the third person to serve as mayor of North Charleston. He has not publicly said whether he will seek another term.

News 2 reached out to Summey’s office following Wednesday’s comment from Burgess, he has not yet made a decision.