Is the “new norm” here to stay?

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Restaurants, parks, and malls are all working on ways to reopen, but some doctors say even when the pandemic passes some lessons learned might stick.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began people have had to find new ways to do everyday task like work, buy groceries, and communicate with family and friends.

This new way of life has been referred to as “the new norm.”

Chip Taylor, Professor, and Head of the Psychology Department at The Citadel says he has seen personal behavior trends change due to COVID-19 and believes some of the changes may be permanent.

“I think we will utilize technology more, I think the idea of telehealth, tele-education or education using technology those types of experiments we’ve been having to force ourselves to do I think we’ll do that more often.”

Taylor predicts life will eventually resume as we knew it before COVID-19 but with some adjustments.

“I think the anxiety about health will probably wax and wane as most things do but I do think we’re going to be more cautious with regards to social distancing and with regard to how we’re dealing with illnesses,” said Taylor.

Dr. Melissa Ellis- Yarian, physician with Roper Saint Francis says there is no telling how long this new norm will last.

“Think of those safety practices not as an on-off switch but rather as a dial that you will continue to turn up or down based on your situation and who is around you.”

Experts say the biggest take away for many since being quarantined is the need for friendship and social interaction. Both play a large part in staying healthy.