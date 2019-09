CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Island 2 Island will host a yoga benefit on Saturday, September 28 that will go towards aiding the Bahamas.

The benefit will take place from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM at Folly River Park.

There is a $15 suggested donation which will go to recovery groups on the ground in the Bahamas.

People of all skill levels are invited.