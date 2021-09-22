Isle of Palms announces interim fire chief amid months-long search

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Veteran fire chief Ken Briscoe will lead the Isle of Palms Fire Department until a permanent chief is named, the city announced Wednesday.

The Isle of Palms has been searching for a new chief for months after longtime fire chief Ann Graham retired from the department earlier this year. She had been with the fire department for 35 years.

City Administrator Desiree Fragoso made a recommendation to the Isle of Palms City Council to name Ken Briscoe as Interim Fire Chief following a thorough search.

Officials say Briscoe will oversee all fire department operations and will report directly to Fragoso.

“Chief Briscoe is a life-long firefighter and is a well-respected fire service leader. He is highly experienced and will be able to bring a wealth of competent fire service knowledge and ability to Isle of Palms during this interim period,” said Fragoso.

“I am very honored to serve in this important leadership capacity to advance the Isle of Palms Fire Department and serve this special community. I will be initially focused on listening to the men and women of the department, determining what the key priorities and needs are over the next 90-120 days and working to ensure essential safety measures are in place to move the fire department and community forward,” said Briscoe.

“Briscoe is also a veteran fire service instructor, including being a specialty instructor for breathing equipment, command and control and multiple specialty rescue disciplines. He was selected as statewide firefighter of the year by his peers,” city leaders said.

Briscoe will relocate to the island from Oak Island, North Carolina. He has served as the Fire Chief in Lenoir, NC for 14 years.

He also served as North Carolina’s Fire and Rescue Commission Director for eight years within his 43-year career fire service tenure.