ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A captain from the Isle of Palms Police Department graduated from the FBI National Academy this week, becoming a member of the 285th session.

Capt. Jeff Swain is the first from the Isle of Palms Police Dept. to be sent to the training, which typically consists of about 300 law enforcement personnel from around the world. He was also one of only four who attended the training from South Carolina.

According to IOP Chief Kevin Cornett, the process to attend the FBI training is very competitive. He said statistics show that fewer than one percent of officers are able to attend the program.

Known internationally for its academic excellence, law enforcement professionals attend a ten-week session at the FBI’s training facility in Quantico, Virginia. Courses include advanced communication, leadership, forensic science, fitness training, and other topics that help law enforcement professionals grow in the field.

“We are very proud of Captain Swain and his achievements,” said Chief Kevin Cornett. “We are excited to see him return and share the knowledge that he has obtained over the last ten weeks.”

Captain Swain joins Chief Cornett (270th session) as current department graduates of the FBI National Academy. Captain Swain is assigned as the captain over operations for the department.