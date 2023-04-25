ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Tuesday night council is deciding whether or not to bring in a third party to manage parking in the public parking areas.

The company is called Pivot Parking and city council says it would free up many of their beach officers to patrol the beach front, instead of the parking lots.

It would also give the city an idea of what areas are becoming really crowded.

In an 8-1 vote, city council voted no to hiring the parking company.

Talks of bringing this company on board started ramping up after the April 7th shooting.

Pivot Parking would’ve asked drivers, parking in public areas, for their credit card, license number and name to be able to track people coming to the beach, which some people News 2 spoke with believed that would be invasive.

City council says they will instead hire more beach security officers to manage parking.

They’re looking into potentially outsourcing the company next year.