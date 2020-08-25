Isle of Palms city council meeting Tuesday night to discuss short term rentals and dock options

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a city council meeting Tuesday night for the Isle of Palms to discuss a few issues in the area, including parking.

The Isle of Palms is considering limiting the number of people allowed in short term rentals. Specifically, they plan to discuss limiting the number of people allowed based on the side of the home.

Mayor Jimmy Carroll says the maximum number of guests allowed would be double the number of people the house sleeps.

City Council also plans to talk about the future of the Tidal Wave Sports Dock at the City Marina.

They are considering using it as a commercial dock with ten parking spaces or turning it into a public dock with green space and residential parking spaces.

Count on us to keep you updated!