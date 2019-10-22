Isle of Palms City Council to discuss smoking ban for all city-owned properties

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – You may soon not be allowed to smoke on the beach on the Isle of Palms. On Tuesday, City Council is considering a ban that would prohibit smoking on any city-owned property, at any city-owned facility, on the beach or at a beach access point.

There are similar bans in place in three other municipalities in the state of South Carolina.

City Council Member Susan Hill Smith said the ban set to be discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting was proposed as a health concern. She said there are a number of cigarette butts on our beaches and in our oceans. Smith noted during the summer months, her clean up crew finds thousands of cigarette butts on front beach alone.

“So in the busy season, we can collect as many as 2-thousand pieces of trash in one hour from the Isle of Palms Beach, and that often includes up to 7-hundred cigarette butts,” said Smith.

If you get caught smoking a cigarette in one of the banned areas, you could face a $10 to $25-dollar fine. Smith said the goal isn’t to just hand out tickets, but to educate the public that cigarettes are a pollutant.

If City Council decides to move forward with the proposal, the ban could go into effect as early as January 1, 2020.

The Isle of Palms City Council meeting begins Tuesday night at six at Council Chambers.