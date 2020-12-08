Isle of Palms City Council to honor long-time Fire Chief Ann Graham

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council will honor long-time fire chief, Ann Graham, during a council meeting Tuesday night.

Graham is preparing to retire after being with the department for 35 years. Years that she said are filled with memories both good and bad.

From working through a nightmare scenario that was Hurricane Hugo to her proudest moments – noticing a problem in the county’s radio system and pushing for a $20 million upgrade, which likely saved the lives of countless firefighters.

“Had I kept my mouth shut, I just don’t know,” said Chief Graham in an interview with News 2 last week. “I really truly believe someone was going to die.”

Before joining the Isle of Palms Fire Department, Graham also spent time on Sullivan’s Island where she got her start as a volunteer fire fighter.

Isle of Palms City Council will discuss a proclamation that will thank Graham and recognize her career and contributions.

Chief Graham plans to spend more time with family, planning camping trips to the mountains and enjoying life.