ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms leaders held an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon to discuss the Friday shooting that left at least six people injured. They expect to discuss strategies for future beach gatherings.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said they were made aware on Friday morning that a “skip day” was being planned on the beach and immediately notified the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, who sent additional resources to the island.

“Knowing spring break was coming, we already were planning to bring extra officers in from our agency, as well as the sheriff’s office. Once we found out we had this, the sheriff’s office sent even more (resources) than we had planned for spring break,” said Chief Cornett when discussing the matters before council members.

Chief Cornett said they had officers on the beach responding to two separate fights before the gunshots rang out.

He said officers initially detained three people from one fight, and while they were responding in that instance, a second fight took place. “While they were detaining an individual with that one, someone started shooting into the crowd,” he said.

At least six people – 15 and 16 year olds – suffered injuries in that shooting. An innocent bystander in their mid-30s was also injured. Chief Cornett said they were just enjoying their time on the beach at the time.

Those injured have since been released from the hospital. Chief Cornett said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the hands and shoulders. One person was struck in the abdomen and another in the thigh.

Two people, a 16 year old and 18 year old, were detained while coming off the beach and later arrested.

The 16 year old is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm. The other is charged with possession of a firearm in a municipal parking lot.

Chief Cornett said their involvement in the shooting is unclear, but the investigation is ongoing.

Isle of Palms City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said the city will need to discuss what additional resources and strategies may need to be implemented to avoid incidents like this from happening again.

She said island leaders will have “serious conversations about access and gatherings on the beach,” after calling the beach unrecognizable during Friday’s shooting.

Fragoso said she was happy no law enforcement official was injured during the incident.

“We could have had a much different situation,” she said. “We will take this very seriously. There will be hard decisions and hard conversations.”

During a press conference earlier Saturday morning, Chief Cornett praised law enforcement for their actions on Friday evening. He observed officers putting people on the ground to keep them safe, immediately running towards gunfire to stop it, and rendering aid to the injured.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, who provided assistance to the island, said that tri-county school districts knew this skip day was being planned and said law enforcement agencies should be notified beforehand.

“If you know people are going to gather, if young people are going to gather, please let us know in advance. We found out that morning that this was possibly going to happen and we rallied our resources in advance of that.”

“There is absolutely no reason anyone should be carrying a gun to the beach. Absolutely no reason. And you have innocent bystanders who were victims in this,” she added.

Chief Cornett is asking that anyone who has photos, videos, or home security cameras to please share the media with his agency to aid in their investigation.

He is also calling for tips to be submitted through an established tip line which can be reached by calling 843-529-3750.