ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Isle of Palms leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss the steps that need to be taken to put safety measures into place.

The shooting that happened April 7th, injuring 5 people, has set city council into motion.

The shooting rattled IOP and has even impacted business on the island.

“We have a hotel person that emailed us just today and they lost guests because of what happened,” IOP City Councilmen Blair Hahn said.

It’s made city officials reevaluate safety measures when it comes to big gatherings.

“Isle of Palms is not open to people who want to come here and break the law,” Hahn said.

Tuesday night, the island’s public safety committee will present an ordinance to city council.

“That would prohibit any large crowds from gathering unlawfully on the beach, council member Rusty Streetman said.

The ordinance would require beach gatherings of 25 people or more to apply for a permit before coming together.

Hahn explained, “That allows the police to then approach any large group and ask them what’s going on. Why are you here. And we couldn’t do that if we didn’t have that issued for a permit.”

City council members say the permit wouldn’t be a hassle to get, likely free to apply for, and all approvals would go through the police department.

Streetman said, “It is not to keep anyone from coming out here and enjoying the beach, obeying our law, but if we do have a situation where there’s a large gathering, they would have to have permission from the police chief to do that.”

As far as the consequences for breaking the rule, city council says that hasn’t been decided yet.

“I think tomorrow night we will have a lot of discussion about what the consequences would be,” Streetman said.

The ordinance will go through a second reading next week, and they do expect the ordinance to pass.