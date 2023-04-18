ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett provided an update on their investigation into the beach shooting that left several people injured earlier this month and made several recommendations to help the police department better respond to situations.

Five people were shot during a senior skip day event that was held on April 7. Police said multiple fights broke out during the event which led to shots being fired. Most of the victims were juveniles.

Isle of Palms leaders are now working to find solutions so that similar situations do not happen in the future. A Special Public Safety Committee meeting was held Tuesday morning where city officials heard from Chief Cornett and members of the community.

One speaker suggested that the city create an alert or notification feature like an Amber Alert that could push out real-time information to residents and businesses.

The speaker also wants city leaders to undergo more emergency management training and called on them to support public safety needs.

Meanwhile, Chief Cornett provided an updated timeline for what happened during that shooting and the response in the days after. He said while some arrests were made, the person responsible for the shooting has not been taken into custody. But he noted that the investigation is “active” and “moving forward.”

Chief Cornett laid out goals he believes would help law enforcement respond to these types of incidents – like adding a transport van to the department’s fleet.

He said if there are multiple people going to jail, several officers must leave the island and drive them to Leeds Avenue to be booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, whereas a transport van could take multiple people to the jail at once and free up other resources.

Cornett also asked city leaders to consider expanding the agency’s drone personnel – someone who could fly the department’s drone from the public safety building and is not necessarily a sworn officer. Currently, an officer must be present to fly the drone, which again takes officers out of the response. The drone would also serve during a fire or severe storms.

Other items included adding a K-9 program to help in beach sweeps and searching for evidence; a surveillance tower would help monitor beach festivals and large events, adding more security cameras on the island – like at the entrance and exit to the city’s parking lot, beach access paths, and along Ocean Boulevard.

A license plate reader, which is in the budget for next year, would also be beneficial, according to Chief Cornett. The device would be stationed on the connector.

The FBI Task Force played a key role in the April 7 incident, according to Chief Cornett. He said expanding on those types of partnerships and assigning an officer to the FBI task force would serve the agency well.

Isle of Palms Public Safety said they are following up on rumors of another beach gathering that has been circulating on social media and is being planned for May.

Chief Cornett said police are putting preparations into place.