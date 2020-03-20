Isle of Palms, Folly Beach to restrict access to the islands; Sullivans Island to restrict access to beaches

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – At an emergency meeting on Friday morning, both Isle of Palms (IOP) City and Folly Beach Council members and voted to restrict access to the islands.

On the Isle of Palms, the island will be restricted beginning Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

For the next fourteen days, law enforcement will be checking documentation and only allowing certain groups onto the island between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Residents with decals (both expired and valid) will be allowed on the island. Friends and family of residents will be allowed on the island only in the presence of a resident and in a vehicle with a resident decal.

Medical providers and caregivers are exempt from restrictions.

Wild Dunes members and property owners will be allowed with proper documentation.

Owners of short term rentals will be allowed but will be required to display proof of ownership.

Service workers with decals and employees of island businesses will be allowed on the island.

Delivery drivers and food delivery drivers will be permitted as well.

The ordinance is subject to future amendments if additions are necessary.

Those entering the island are asked to clearly display proof (decals, documentation) in order to protect law enforcement and limit close interactions.

Access to Folly Beach will be restricted between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. for 14 days as the state practices social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

Officials say checkpoints will be set up immediately on the James Island side of Little Oak Island Drive.

Residents and property owners should bring two forms of ID that show residency or ownership – driver’s license, utility bill, deed, tax bill, lease, etc.

Residents may pick up a pass to give to caretakers for childcare, family members, and medical caretakers in front of City Hall at 21 Center Street Friday between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., Saturday between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., and Monday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Short term renters and hotel guests must show a booking confirmation or rental contract at the checkpoint.

Sullivans Island will still be open to the public, but beach access will be restricted for residents and visitors between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. until May 21 (unless otherwise announced).

Meanwhile, Governor Henry McMaster has directed law enforcement to clear crowds at South Carolina beaches.

“To save lives, I have directed SLED and local law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on our state’s beaches,” said Gov. McMaster in a tweet Friday afternoon.

McMaster said coastal residents should be responsible and maintain social distance while enjoying the beaches.