ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A Halloween-themed golf cart parade and carnival will take place on the Isle of Palms this weekend.

The event is expected to kick off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th – with the parade starting and ending at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center (24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms).

A festival will take place immediately following the parade.

Police say the parade and festival will impact some roads on the island Saturday morning. The Isle of Palms Police Department said they will share updates on their social media pages.

The following road closures are scheduled to take place from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

27th Ave from Waterway Blvd to Cameron Blvd

Hartnett Blvd from 21st Ave to 29th Ave

Waterway Blvd from 21st Ave to 30th Ave