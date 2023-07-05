ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Large crowds were seen on Isle of Palms for its firework display Tuesday, despite the threat of rain and some thunderstorms in the area. And with the cancellation of Folly Beach’s fireworks – due to complications of a high tide – police on the island said they were prepared for the influx of roughly 65,000.

The beaches filled rather quickly on Tuesday. Some, like Chase Mathews, said heading to the Isle of Palms for a fireworks show wasn’t his typical destination, but something he was happy to be part of.

“I’m looking forward to the amazing firework show at the Isle of Palms tonight,” he said. “I recently heard that Folly Beach canceled so this was my second-best option.”

Even with Folly Beach canceling its fireworks display, folks at Isle of Palms, like the Slye family, said they were eager to take the trip from Summerville to catch the celebration.

“We’re hoping that it’s not going to rain and we’re hoping for an awesome firework show … we love America, we love this country. Yeah, God bless America, still the best country in the world,” said the Slye family.

There were some concerns leading up to the big display as clouds and rain filled the once-sunny sky. But Isle of Palms Chief of Police Kevin Cornett said his team was prepared for large crowds regardless of weather impacts.

“With the rain that just came in we realized that that might reduce that number a little bit. But we’re still going to plan that we’re going to have several people out here to be a part of it because the rain should clear out and we’re still going to move forward with the fireworks,” said Chief Cornett.

The Isle of Palms is also a major destination for those visiting Charleston, like Jose Flores.

“I’m just looking for really cool scenery hopefully, maybe some cool rainbow fireworks, because where I’m from we don’t have any fireworks, we don’t have a beach either so this is going to be really cool,” he said.

Isle of Palms Police also wanted to remind folks that they are not allowed to shoot their own fireworks in the city.